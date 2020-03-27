Only one thing is clear about the sales of guns and ammunition: There has been a tremendous surge in the number of gun purchases since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, and ammunition is quickly disappearing from the shelves of local gun shops.
The reasons for that spike are more ambiguous.
Gun retailers are reluctant to discuss even in general terms what they’re hearing from those purchasing the weapons. Sue Williamson of Skip’s Gun Shop in Bristol said, “We don’t comment to protect the privacy of our customers.”
She did agree with the statement of a customer who said he was interested in hunting because of the possibility of a disruption in the food chain. Having a weapon to procure food is a safeguard against a continuation of the empty shelves at most grocery stores.
The approach of the spring hunting season certainly may play into the surge in weapons sales, but “John,” the manager of Abe’s Awesome Armaments in New Hampton, had other possible explanations.
About three weeks ago, before the coronavirus started disrupting American lives, gun retailers got a heads-up from their suppliers that there was only a 90-day supply of ammunition because trade with China had been disrupted, and most of the lead used in the manufacture of bullets comes from China. As a result of the warning, that 90-day supply was gone from warehouses within 24 hours, and was sitting on retailers’ shelves.
Then, John said, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and customers feared a run on ammunition, so they began buying all they could, much the way it led people to stock up on toilet paper. That left gun magazines and ammunition in short supply.
“There’s nothing in the warehouses,” John said. “The demand has outstripped the supplies.”
Besides the ammunition, sales of guns themselves increased — mainly shotguns and handguns, according to John. “Primarily, it’s regular shooters and people hoarding,” he said.
“Black rifles are not big sellers at the moment,” he noted, referring to the so-called assault weapons that led sales during the Obama administration when talk of gun bans or confiscation led to panic buying among gun advocates.
He acknowledged that there are also a lot of new buyers, but said he doesn’t have time to ask them all why they’re making the purchases.
Indeed, keeping up with the demand has been difficult. Goodhue Marine & Firearms in Moultonborough was too busy to speak with a reporter, and Williamson at Skip’s Gun Shop could spare only a few moments. Also, because of the social distancing requirements, Skip’s is allowing only five customers in the store at a time.
Fear factor
Lester and Rita Greenwood, owners of Newfound Sales and Trading Post in Bristol, said they are seeing only new buyers.
“Right now we’re not seeing the hunters; they have weapons and ammo already,” Lester said. “The buyers are really non-hunters now. People are finding out you’re on your own right now, and even those who have never owned a gun — including people who are usually against handguns — have come to the realization that, if you don’t protect your family, you are on the front line today and need the ability to protect yourself. If you point a gun at somebody breaking into your house, they’ll be long gone and you don’t even have to fire the weapon.”
He said having the ability to hunt for food is another good reason to own a firearm. “You can eat squirrels, groundhogs, and porcupines,” he said. “I have. I’d just stay away from raccoons because they’ll eat anything.”
