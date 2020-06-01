LACONIA — Laconia, like every city and town across the world, is having to make some difficult decisions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes traditional celebrations that people attend every year being canceled. Unfortunately, this means changes to the Laconia 4th of July Celebration. The popular parade and celebration at Opechee Park have been canceled.
The good news is that there is one classically important tradition of the 4th of July that can be upheld safely. The annual Independence Day Fireworks. The City is excited to have the opportunity to host this event.
The show will be moved from the track to the middle of the main field at Opechee Park and the entire park will be closed. No entrance will be permitted. The show will consist of all Class B fireworks. Class B’s are the extremely high and large shells, which will be visible from all around the city. There will be no Class C’s, which are the lower shells. This way people will not need to be in the Opechee Park area in order to see the show. In fact, viewing this show from a distance will be the better show.
There will be multiple areas around the city where people can watch the show and still have a fantastic view. For instance, the Messer Street boat launch, the High School, Middle School or Pleasant Street School parking lots. There are also many roads where cars can simply pull over to watch. The City does suggest that people stay in their cars unless proper social distancing guidelines can be met. The City is even working on logistics of live streaming the show for anyone not wanting or unable to leave their homes. More information will be forthcoming on this idea closer to the event.
At Weirs Beach, the traditional July 3rd midnight fireworks show has been cancelled, due to the inability to properly comply with social distancing. The show consists of only the lower, Class C shells, and crowds typically gather closely together on the boardwalk to watch.
For any questions, contact Laconia Parks & Recreation at 603-524-5046 or parks@laconianh.gov.
