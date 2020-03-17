Gov. Chris Sununu ordered all eating establishments in the state to close at the end of the day Monday unless they can convert their in-house dining to take-out or delivery service. Most restaurants in the Lakes Region are adapting to that change, although many say they are assessing the situation day-to-day, and some simply closed.

Andrea Foster, manager of the 405 Pub & Grill in Laconia, said, “Some of our servers now will be delivery drivers… We’re doing deliveries, we’re doing in-house pickup … we’re also doing curbside. There’s nothing else we can do.”

At the Inn on Newfound Lake in Bridgewater, it was a similar story. The restaurant and bar had to shut down, so they “repurposed” their waiters to bring food out to customers in the parking lot.

At the Water Street Café, where sales were down 80 percent after having to end their inside dining, they are doing what they can to keep their employees working, offering take-out and delivery service.

“We’re like everybody else, we’re doing the best we can," said owner Ted Roy. "People are struggling with this thing, and we’re taking it one day at a time and being positive. We’ve been here 32 years, and intend to be here another 32 years. Hopefully, things will resolve themselves.”

The situation is different for businesses such as Curt’s Caterers in Gilford. Julia Chesley explained, “As caterers, our operation absolutely differs from restaurants. … We order and prepare food specifically for each client. What that means is that we found ourselves with a “light” walk-in when cancellations started rolling in. That’s a blessing and a curse; we don’t have product that will go to waste, but we also don’t have product to utilize in another format, such as curbside or delivery. We discussed the idea, but decided that, financially and practically, it didn’t make sense for us.”

As a result, Curt’s canceled or rescheduled all of its catering for March and April.

“The immediate future is uncertain, but we’re very fortunate in that our wedding season is still in good shape and our couples for the summer/fall are reaching out and continuing to plan their events with us,” Chesley said. “We’re a small family-owned business with five full-time employees …the five of us are certainly feeling the immediate effects of the rapid changes in the food/service industry.”

 

Following is a list of those establishments we were able to reach. Updates and information from other restaurants are welcome at news@laconiadailysun.com.

405 Pub & Grill

Laconia, 524-8405

Curbside, take-out, delivery.

Acoustic Lounge

Laconia, 930-6726

Closed “for the time being.”

Annie’s Café & Catering

Laconia, 524-6400

Curbside service for takeout customers who call ahead, pay by credit card and want food orders brought to the car. 

The Bob House And Reel ’N Tavern

Moultonborough, 253-1025
Delivery service.
 

Brick Front Restaurant

Laconia, 524-0399

Open 4-7 p.m. for takeout and curbside delivery.

Broken Spoke Saloon

Laconia, 527-8116

Planning on takeout, starting Friday.

Bucky's Restaurant and Tavern
Moultonborough, 476-5485
Delivery service.

Café Déjà Vu

Laconia, 524-7773

Offering take-out service.

Canoe Restaurant and Tavern

Center Harbor, 253-4762

Take out and curbside

Center Harbor Diner

Center Harbor, 253-9881

Take-out, and may do deliveries by this weekend.

D’Angelos

Laconia, 524-6300

Drive-thru, takeout

Ellacoya Barn and Grille

Gilford, 293-8700

Full menu takeout, including daily specials

El Jimador

Belmont, 527-8122

Takeout, deliver for now, curbside pickup

Faro’s Express

Laconia, 527-8700

Take-out and delivery service.

Fratello’s Ristorante Italiano

Laconia, 528-2022

Takeout and delivery, 4-8, Sunday through Thursday and 4-9 Friday and Saturday. Large “party-to-go” orders can be accommodated upon request with advance planning.

George’s Diner

Meredith, 279-8723

Doing take-out only. Still operating at normal hours.

Gilmanton Winery & Vineyard

Gilmanton, 267-8251

Restaurant is closed, but they still do wine sales and wine-tastings.

Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant

Meredith, 279-6212

Plans are still developing. Follow on Facebook or Instagram for updates. Call to confirm they are open.

Hector’s Fine Food & Spirits

Laconia, 524-1009

Take-out and delivery through GrubHub.

Hours 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday-Saturday. 

Homestead Restaurant

Bristol, 744-2022

Take out, curbside pickup and limited delivery from 4-8 p.m.

Inn on Newfound Lake

Bridgewater, 744-9111

Take-out only.

Lakeside Famous Roast Beef

Laconia, 528-0838

Drive-through window, take-out, delivery.

Local Eatery

Laconia, 527-8007

Takeout orders Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m.

Lyons Den Restaurant and Tavern

Gilford, 293-8833

Closed

McDonald’s

Laconia, 524-9394

Drive-through and orders to go.

Mill Falls at the Lake

Meredith, 279-7006

All restaurants switching over to take-out.

The Mug Restaurant

Center Harbor, 279-8596

Closed. “The math to stay open with takeout service did not work out.”

My Coffee House

Laconia, 524-1348

Take-out only.

Myrna's Classic Cuisine

Laconia, 603-527-8144

Offering take-out and delivery. For now they are keeping their usual hours, but may have to cut back. Open 3-9 daily, closed on Sunday and Monday.

O's Steak and Seafood

Laconia, 524-9373

Offering curbside takeout with limited online menu.

Patrick’s Pub & Eatery

Gilford, 293-0841

Lunch and dinner takeout delivery to the parking lot for customers who call, pay ahead by credit card and phone when they’re waiting outside in the car.

Shooter’s Tavern

Belmont, 528-2444

Open regular hours for takeout and delivery. 

South End Pizza & Seafood

Laconia, 524-9955

Specialize in takeout and delivery, including the delivery of fresh seafood. “Customers’ support has been awesome.”

Sunshine & Pa's

Meredith, 279-5280

Takeouts only

T-Bones & Cactus Jack’s

Laconia, 528-7800

Limited menu for T bones noon-8 p.m. seven days a week for takeout. Menu available at T-bones.com. Will bring it out to customers in the parking lot if they prefer.

Tilton House of Pizza

Tilton, 286-7181

Takeout service. “We’re not sure how we’re doing; we’ll know by the end of the week.”

Tilton Inn and Onions Pub & Restaurant

Tilton, 286-7774

Closed.

Union Diner

Laconia, 524-6744

Open 8 a.m.-1 p.m. for takeout Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 8-7 on Friday; and 8-11:30 on Sunday, serving breakfast only.

UNO Pizzeria & Grill

Tilton, 286-4079

Doing takeout and delivery within the mall; GrubHub delivery service available.

Water Street Café

Laconia, 524-4144

Take-out and delivery service.

Winni Grille at Econo Lodge Inn & Suites

Tilton, 524-1984

Closed

 

