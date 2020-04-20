LACONIA — The annual spring clean-up days scheduled for early next month have been postponed.
The event which was to be held on Saturday, May 2, and again on Saturday, May 9, will be rescheduled to a future date once the social distancing restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted.
During the clean-up days, Laconia residents may dispose of many large items and debris without charge at the Transfer Station on Meredith Center Road.
Those items include appliances, water heaters, bagged leaves, furniture, beds, and plumbing fixtures. Tires may also be dropped off, but there is a limit of six to a customer.
Most automobile parts, including engines and radiators, are not accepted. Fees will be charged for disposal of electronics equipment.
