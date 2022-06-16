LACONIA — Two males and one female were injured after a silver Kia Sorento and a motorcycle collided head to head on Weirs Boulevard just past Prescott Drive. The two motorcyclists, one male and one female, were transported for medical treatment. The male was unconscious and received chest compressions from EMS and state troopers as he was loaded onto an ambulance. The female passenger appeared to be conscious but severely injured as she was driven away. The male driver of the Sorento could be seen sitting by the wreckage and speaking with police before he too was taken for medical treatment. Police quickly formed a cordon and diverted traffic to White Oaks Road.
“The car was traveling eastbound towards the Weirs, and the motorcycle was coming from the Weirs,” said Laconia Police Det. Kendra Neri, “I thought it was two [motorcycles] initially myself, so it was actually just one, it split in half.”
One half the motorcycle was jammed underneath a guard rail, the other near the belly of the overturned Kia.
“I was just driving down the road behind the bike and this car just started to drift right towards 'em, they [the bike] tried to go closer to the guard rail to avoid it, and the car was headed in the same direction, so they collided and sent the two passengers right over the guard rail,” said Josh Herbert, who witnessed the crash. “The front of the bike got sent back towards my direction, the car went to the side and just flipped over.”
Det. Neri confirmed the witness account that the SUV appeared to have crossed into the motorcycle's lane of travel, but also stated that the investigation had not yet been conducted. The Daily Sun will update this story as soon as more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.