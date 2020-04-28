LACONIA — Six members of the fire department were able to return to their families Tuesday after being on quarantine since Friday while awaiting results of a coronavirus test, Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said.
A firefighter showed flu-like symptoms and was tested Friday at Convenient MD Urgent Care in Belmont, with the sample sent to a state lab as is typical for health care workers. That man and five other firefighters who came into contact with him were placed in quarantine at the Margate Resort to await results.
The resort has become a place where first responders can stay while on quarantine, Beattie said.
When the results still had not arrived by Tuesday morning, the department was able to get a quick test for the man elsewhere. Results were back in about an hour. He tested negative.
Beattie said that previously two firefighters were under quarantine while awaiting a test result, but in that case the result came back in 24 hours. It also was negative.
“Results are being expedited for health care workers and first responders,” Beattie said. “However, over the last week and a-half the state has had a backlog in getting these completed. They’ve been working to get them done and we’ve been working closely with them.
“All of our partners at the state are good to us. The only reason they got behind was the backlog.”
He also said firefighters have been taking all required precautions to protect themselves, including use of personal protection equipment.
Laconia Professional Firefighters Local 1153 put out a message on social media Monday night complaining about how long it was taking to get test results back.
“As of now, Platoon 3 is still under quarantine,” the message stated. “The member tested on Friday was told his results would take 24-72 hours. We are well past the 72 hour mark, which was this morning. While the members are in good spirits for the situation, they are eager to get home and see their families.
“All these quarantined members have not seen their families in SIX days. They are now being told the results still are an unknown amount of time. Is this truly the 'priority testing' the healthcare providers are receiving? 6 guys, one entire downtown shift is out and unavailable not only to work but for call backs for major emergencies. How is this acceptable?”
One of the criteria for a phased re-opening of portions of the economy is a “robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers.”
Jake Leon, a spokesman for New Hampshire Health and Human Services, did not return a request for comment.
