CONCORD — The state Health and Human Services Department announced 82 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 2,010.
None of the new cases were from Belknap County, and there were no new deaths. Statewide, 60 people have died, more than half of which were residents of long-term care facilities.
The people involved in the new cases reside in the counties of Rockingham (23), Merrimack (13), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Cheshire (2), and Strafford (1), and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for 3 new cases.
Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 249 (12%) of 2,010 cases.
Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
