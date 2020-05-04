CONCORD — Police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services workers will be given an additional $300 weekly stipend to acknowledge their key role during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news conference on Monday.
Part-time employees in these categories will receive $150 stipends.
Eligibility for this extra pay began Monday and will continue through June 30.
“Those who are the front lines and those at risk — we want to be there for them,” Sununu said.
He also said that $40 million will be made available to help cover COVID-19-related expenses for municipalities. The money is not to backfill revenue shortfalls, but is for direct expenses related to the pandemic such as childcare for first responders, telework costs and expenses for the deep cleaning of buildings.
Sununu also said businesses may apply for free face masks by going to nheconomy.com/covid
The state is receiving $1.25 billion from the federal government in a coronavirus relief package.
Also at the news conference, Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, updated the state’s pandemic statistics. He said 26,870 have been tested for the disease in New Hampshire.
There have been 72 new positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the state’s total to 2,588. Four new people have required hospitalization, bringing the total number of those requiring hospitalization to 286 or 11 percent of the total confirmed cases.
Chan said there were no new deaths to report. To date, 86 people have died. A number of other deaths are being investigated to determine if they were tied to the disease.
