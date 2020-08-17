MEREDITH — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home after leaving a note that she would be back shortly.
Meredith police said in a press release that Kyra Wallace left home last Wednesday, Aug. 12, and last spoke with her parents on Saturday night, Aug. 15. Her parents believe that she may be staying in central New Hampshire, possibly in Laconia or Concord.
Kyra is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes, dark complexion, brown hair with blonde highlights. She may be wearing Van sneakers and a grey backpack.
Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Meredith Police Department at 603-279-4561.
