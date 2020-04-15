NEW HAMPTON — Local selectmen have named Neil Irvine as town administrator, succeeding Barbara Lucas, who retired after serving the community for 30 years.
Irvine had been serving in the role on an interim basis since December. He was on the Board of Selectmen before stepping down to take the permanent position.
State law prohibits full-time town employees from being on the Board of Selectmen.
Kenneth Mertz, chairman of the board, said the town received 13 applications for the opening and assembled a panel that consisted of the remaining selectmen, department heads, residents and a town administrator from a neighboring community to interview five of the applicants.
“We had a very robust selection process,” Mertz said. “Mr. Irvine competed well and stood out as someone with a comprehensive knowledge of ongoing matters involving the Town which will be critical to a successful transition.”
“Mr. Irvine has been an active member of the community for the past 10 years, first in the opposition to the Northern Pass project, then joining the Planning Board in 2012, and for the past 7 years as a Selectman. This commitment to the town demonstrates a vested interest in the success of our community.”
