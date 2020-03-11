NEW HAMPTON — The Board of Selectmen has decided not to renew the contract of Police Chief Timothy F. Stevens, Interim Town Administrator Neil Irvine said Tuesday.
Irvine said no reason was provided for the decision, as personnel matters are not public.
Stevens started his duties as chief on Sept. 10, 2018. He could not be reached for comment.
Administrative Sgt. Monica Cunningham will head the department while a decision is made on who will succeed Stevens.
Stevens served 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and has served as a state trooper and a municipal police officer. Before coming to New Hampton, he served a stint as the police chief in Hill.
She was hired in New Hampton in 2007 and was formerly a sheriff’s deputy in Rockingham County.
