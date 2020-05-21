LACONIA — While all five of the city’s beaches are open, access to two of them will be seriously restricted for the next month, according to the head of the city’s park system.
Construction is under way at Bartlett Beach on Lake Winnisquam and Bond Beach on Lake Opechee in Lakeport.
City Parks and Recreation Director Amy Lovisek said the parking lots at both beaches are under construction, as is the grassy area around Bond Beach.
The work is being done to control erosion so runoff from rain will not wash away sand on the beaches, Lovisek explained.
At Bartlett Beach, the gate into the parking lot is closed. Those who want to go to the beach can get there using the WOW Trail.
Those who want to go to Bond Beach can park at Leavitt Park and then walk down Bell Street to the road that leads into the beach.
The bathroom facilities at both beaches are closed, Lovisek pointed out. While the bathhouses at Opechee Park and Weirs Beach are closed as well, portable toilets have been installed for use by the public.
Lovisek stressed the need for anyone at the beaches to observe social-distancing and follow other government COVID-19 guidelines.
All beach facilities will be fully open starting June 27, Lovisek said.
