LACONIA — For youngsters around the Lakes Region, this could be a cruel summer.
As stay-at-home orders and restrictions on gatherings and requirements to maintain social distancing continue, local officials are trying to figure out what summer recreation youth programs they can offer safely and practicably.
Amid so much uncertainty, selectmen in Belmont on Monday made the decision to cancel the town’s summer day camp program.
“It’s going to be so hard for parents,” Recreation Director Janet Breton said of the decision.
Officials in Laconia, Gilford, and Meredith are looking to see how they can offer summer youth programs, even in a scale-backed fashion. But arranging fun activities while adhering to federal and state guidelines is proving to be a daunting challenge.
In issuing his latest stay-at-home last Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu put forth guidelines on the incremental reopening of businesses and facilities which had been closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Included in that order is guidance for the operation of state parks.
Laconia Parks and Recreation Director Amy Lovisek said she and her staff have been looking at those protocols as they consider how city playgrounds, beaches, and programs might operate.
Asked about the Opechee Day Camp, Lovisek said the department is accepting applications for the program, which is scheduled to run June 24 to Aug. 21.
“Right now we’re assuming we’re a go,” Lovisek said, adding that there is a great deal of uncertainty because there is no way to predict what the prevalence of the coronavirus will be six weeks from now. To date, 15 youngsters have signed up for 40 day-camp slots.
The department is moving ahead with hiring lifeguards for the city’s beaches amid questions about how and when they can provide the necessary training, and what social distancing restrictions might need to be in place at beaches.
Lovisek said how the recreation facilities can operate will be made based on local conditions and circumstances.
“While we’re looking at the state guidelines, what decisions we make will be based on what is right for Laconia,” she said.
Belmont Recreation Director Breton said selectmen decided to cancel the summer day camp largely because it remains unknown whether the Shaker Regional School District would allow the Belmont Middle School to be used for the program as it has in past years.
All buildings in the Shaker District are now closed to the public, as are schools across the state.
Adding to the uncertainty was the fact that many places where campers typically go on field trips are not going to open this summer. Transportation was also a concern.
“We go by bus. But can you practice social distancing on a bus? And if you use two buses, that increases the cost,” Breton said.
Herb Greene, Gilford’s parks and recreation director, said he is also waiting to hear whether the schools will be available for some of the programs they are planning.
But in the meantime he’s continuing to plan.
For example, he said it might be harder to offer swimming lessons because instructors have to get close to pupils, and even touch them at times. But tennis lessons do not typically require the same kind of close contact.
So far, only the Granite State Track and Field Program — for youngsters ages 9 through 14 — has been canceled. People can continue signing up for other programs. If they are canceled, those who signed up will receive refunds, Greene said.
“We are adjusting as it comes, and we want to be flexible to offer what we can offer,” he said.
Meredith, likewise is taking a wait-and-see posture with regard to its summer camp program.
“At this time no decision has been made on whether the town will hold its summer camp this year,” Town Manager Phil Warren said in an email. “The subject is being researched and considered and more information will come out as it is decided.”
At present playgrounds and playing fields are closed in all communities.
In Laconia, Opechee Park is open for passive recreation, such as walking on the running track or a couple of people from the same household kicking a soccer ball around.
“But we don’t want 20 people showing up to play a pick-up soccer game,” City Manager Scott Myers said. Recently, he said rims were removed from the basketball courts in city parks.
