LACONIA — Managing the crowds at Weirs Beach went smoothly over the weekend, according to the city’s parks director.
For about four hours on Saturday the 450-foot beach was at the 400-person limit that was imposed two weeks ago by the Parks and Recreation Commission in response to state and federal guidance for limiting the spread of the coronavirus which has so far infected more than 5,700 state residents and caused the death of 367 people, according to state authorities.
The busiest time was between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m., Amy Lovisek, the director of recreation and facilities said. During that time some who wanted to go to the beach bided their time on the boardwalk. Others got back into their cars, drove around to see the sights, then returned.
“As soon as they saw a group leave, those that were waiting would head down to the beach,” Lovisek said. Beachgoers were practicing social distancing, she said.
Those who went to the beach on Saturday and who wanted to leave for a short time and then return were given wrist bands which allowed them to re-enter the beach area, Lovisek explained.
“We got a lot more thanks than complaints,” Lovisek said of the public’s reaction to the monitoring program.
The count of those entering and leaving the beach is being made by beach caretakers, whose duties also include making sure the beach is free of litter, and facilities in the bathhouses are regularly cleaned.
On Sunday, when the weather was more iffy, according to Lovisek, there were never more than 350 people on the beach at any one time.
With the Fourth of July holiday occurring on Saturday, Lovisek said she is expecting more people will be coming to the beach.
Lovisek said most of the beach caretaker positions have been filled, but she is hoping to hire a couple more.
