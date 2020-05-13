LACONIA — Two local mayors joined municipal leaders from across the state Wednesday to tell U.S. Sen Jeanne Shaheen that help from the federal government is critical if local communities hope to recover from the fiscal and economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus crisis.
Mayors from the state’s 13 cities and officials from three of the largest towns used a 75-minute teleconference to press the state’s senior senator to support federal funding to aid cities and towns themselves, as well as small businesses.
Shaheen pointed to a stimulus bill introduced Tuesday by House Democrats which has a price tag expected to exceed $3 trillion. That bill would provide $1 trillion for state and local governments.
“The state and local governments are on the front lines,” Shaheen said. “One of the challenges will be what happens to funding for state and local governments,” she added as she asked the panel of local officials to tell her of their individual community’s challenges and needs.
Franklin Mayor Tony Giunta told Shaheen he is extremely worried that the next round of tax payments which are due in July will be far below what the city needs to operate as more property owners skip payments because of financial hardship.
Pointing out that Franklin’s unemployment rate is currently at 30 percent, he said, “I am not convinced that people will be paying their taxes. More and more of them will be deciding not to write that check.”
Giunta went even further, saying, "If I was among that 30 percent, I wouldn’t be sending a check on July 1.”
Shaheen said she would be speaking with Gov. Chris Sununu, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to see whether some money that was sent to states under the $2 trillion CARES Act stimulus bill could be used to cover local expenses not directly related to the pandemic.
Portsmouth Mayor Rick Becksted told Shaheen he is concerned his city may have to cut positions because of the economic dislocation caused by the COVID crisis.
“This funding process is so crucial,” he said of the stimulus measures. “Timing is of the essence.”
Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer told Shaheen it was imperative that the federal government step up to the plate to provide aid to the state and individual communities to cover additional costs to run the state’s primary election in September and the general election in November.
A recent think tank study concluded it would cost the U.S. up to $2 billion to adjust the country's voting processes in ways that would allow November's election to go on if the coronavirus pandemic persists.
Hosmer said he is following the proceedings a six-person "select committee" which is advising Secretary of State Bill Gardner’s office on how to spend the $3.2 million in emergency election funding the state has received as part of a recent federal COVID-19 relief package. Some local election officials say substantial changes in the state’s election law might be needed to accommodate significant shifts in absentee ballot usage and other anticipated electoral effects of the pandemic.
Merrimack Town Manager Eileen Cabanel, formerly city manager in Laconia, wondered if the federal aid the state has received for COVID-related election expenses will be enough. Because of the pandemic, Merrimack has had to hold off its town election. It is now scheduled for the end of June. Cabanel said the town is incurring the added expense of providing self-addressed-stamped envelopes for voters to use to return their absentee ballots.
Hosmer, along with Rochester Mayor Caroline McCarley and Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard, spoke also of the need for stimulus funding local schools, particularly in the light of the challenges presented by remote learning.
Hosmer noted a concern that counseling costs for school districts could increase as local schools deal with more students who are struggling with remote learning and the lack of social interaction with their classmates.
McCarley and Hilliard said that while it is good that local school districts have flexibility to use federal COVID stimulus funds for a variety of needs, they said some money should be specifically directed to help poorer students and those receiving special education.
Shaheen announced that New Hampshire will be receiving $61 million for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
But, noting the continued difficulty people are having in getting testing, Cabanel asked Shaheen “Where are these tests coming from?”
Shaheen acknowledged that getting adequate test kits and supplies out to where they are needed is a continuing source of frustration. She said part of the problem is that the kits, like personal protective equipment, have to be imported.
“New Hampshire’s mayors and town managers have done a tremendous job leading their communities, working tirelessly under extraordinary circumstances to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and alleviate the impact this disease has had on residents. However, as they made clear to me during this call: their communities need help and they need it now,” Shaheen said.
“As a result of this public health emergency, New Hampshire communities face severe funding gaps that jeopardize their ability to provide essential services to their residents, such as first responders and schooling. The federal government has a responsibility to help state and local governments during such an unprecedented emergency, and I’ll be using the feedback I received today to fight for the resources and support they need to stay afloat and continue serving their residents.”
