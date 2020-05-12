LACONIA — School officials presented a proposed $42 million budget for the city’s public schools Monday, cautioning the City Council that the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic could result in expenses that might push costs higher.
The total amount being requested for the fiscal year that starts July 1 and covers the 2020-21 school year is $1.3 million greater than what is in the current budget. The increase represents the total amount permitted under the city’s tax cap. The amount that will need to be raised by local property taxes is $21.3 million.
Nearly three-quarters of the money allocated in the budget will be spent on salaries and benefits.
The budget proposal contains money to fund raises averaging 4 percent for the teachers and education assistants covered under two separate union contracts. Salaries altogether total $17.5 million. The cost of health insurance premiums is up 2.8 percent and payments into the retirement fund are up 8 percent, according to figures presented by School District Business Administrator Christine Blouin.
But during the course of the 30-minute teleconferenced presentation, city councilors were repeatedly reminded that with so many unknowns related to precautions that are being taken because of the pandemic, there is no way to forecast at this time precisely how much money will be needed to cover the district’s expenses to operate the schools for the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Steve Tucker told councilors that, come September, education might be strictly remote learning, or in-class instruction, or a blend of the two.
“We don’t know if we are going to have a traditional school opening,” Tucker said.
Coincidentally on Monday, the state Department of Education launched a task force to prepare recommendations for different scenarios for resuming school in the fall. Work groups made up of educators, parents and community organizations with input from the public will meet to come up with recommendations in the case of full, limited or no access to classrooms.
“We are ultimately preparing for the unknown,” School Board Chairman Heather Lounsbury said at the outset of the presentation. She said the effects of the social distancing caused by the COVID crisis are being felt by students “academically, socially, and psychologically.”
One budget expense that could be significantly higher is busing. If, for example, schools need to go to staggered schedules in order to limit class sizes that would mean more bus runs, Tucker said.
Lounsbury said the stress that the pandemic is causing some students could mean that the district might have to spend significantly more on student counseling services.
“The conditions for education are not ideal,” Tucker said.
The superintendent acknowledged the School District “may need a supplemental appropriation, but not necessarily during this budget process.”
Mayor Andrew Hosmer called the spending blueprint a “reasonable and tax (cap) compliant budget."
Hosmer and several councilors praised school officials for the efforts that teachers and other School District employees made when schools were closed almost two months ago, and students switched to remote learning.
“Your people have done an outstanding job dealing with remote learning,” Councilor David Bownes said. “I appreciate your hard work.”
Homer noted that the schools will need to be nimble in the months to come.
“Flexibility will be key,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.