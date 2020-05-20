While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
We're spending our time by enjoying the Spring and getting outside a little more and taking longer road trips, with no more frost heaves.
What are you reading?
Why, the Daily Sun of course! We also like the Sunday and Monday Monitor, Friday and Saturday Union Leader, Facebook and news stories from MSN and Yahoo!
What are you listening to?
We listen to NHPR all the time now.
What are you watching on TV?
We like 'New Hampshire Chronicle' and 'Chronicle' in Boston, 'The Masked Singer,' 'Rick Steves' Europe,' documentaries on PBS, WMUR and ABC news, 'The Today Show,' NECN, 'Open House,' and movies from Redbox, like 'Midway,' with the most incredible cinematography.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
We didn't. Dinner last night was take-out from T-Bones: support local restaurants!
What have you discovered that is new to you?
Many things. One thing that is really neat is #Artsie and other links to ease staying at home from NECN, specifically The Hub.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
Surprisingly, this pandemic hasn't changed our lives incredibly much, other than acquiring and wearing masks and gloves, hand washing more often and learning to pay more attention to the lines on the floor at the grocery store. We feel badly for all the cancelled events at schools and locally, statewide, nationally and sporting events, and we have faith that anything postponed will occur accordingly. My son, Rob, who is the ghostwriter for my Facebook page and sends in photos to the paper, has just started his own page, recounting his experience with the pandemic of 1968-70, the Hong Kong flu. I know the past pandemic influenced his life, and the current pandemic is influencing his life in a number of ways.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
With everything around us changing dramatically, we are trying to practice mindfulness and critical thinking much more in order to set an example for others and to realize more inclusive solutions to problems we now face. We are also very thankful that this time around, our nation has done a lot more to minimize the damage caused by pandemics.
