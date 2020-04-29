While practicing personal distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
I go to work during the week, but other than that cleaning up around the house and yard. We do puzzles, read, watch TV, go for drives, and walk on the treadmill.
What are you reading?
The Bible and "The World Must Know," a non-fiction account of the Holocaust.
What are you listening to?
Old country music like Waylon Jennings, George Jones, and George Strait, and '60s and '70s rock, usually on the treadmill.
What are you watching on TV?
Watching all old episodes of 'NCIS' on Netflix.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Spaghetti and meatballs
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
Zoom meetings. I have also found that I do miss the little distractions in life like a visit from a friend or even going to get a haircut.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
It has slowed everything down. I don’t feel I have to rush to get things done. I can answer an email the next day, not that exact minute. We never did live a very exciting lifestyle so it hasn’t changed drastically.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
While work is important, it is not everything.
