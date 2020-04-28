While practicing personal distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
I remodeled my basement on the weekends.
What are you reading?
Books on my Kindle. Mostly history books.
What are you listening to?
Sports talk radio, but not sure why with no sports.
What are you watching on TV?
I have been watching replays of Patriots and Celtics championships. I especially liked the Superbowl LI replay. I miss sports. I am afraid to admit I did binge watch the 'Tiger King' series one weekend.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Ribs in the Ninja cooker
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
Zoom, Zoom, Zoom, and Zoom
How has this pandemic changed your life?
It has changed the way I work, shop, travel (or not), and interact with other people. Summed up by “social distancing.”
How has it changed your priorities in life?
Not sure it has changed my priorities, but reinforced those feelings that the people in my life make it all worthwhile.
