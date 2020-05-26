While practicing social distancing . . .
I believe it is increasingly important to reach out to family and friends, and provide support to those who might need it.
I also believe we have an opportunity to reflect on those things that bring us joy that we can do independently, and make time for those things.
How do you spend your time?
I work most days 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., video conferencing with Belmont Elementary School staff and students. After-hours, I try to get outside when the weather is nice, or read in a quiet place to relax my mind and body. On weekends, I have been trying to get out and hike, while following social distancing guidelines.
What are you reading?
I recently finished reading "Hiking Through," a story about Paul Stutzman's travels on the Appalachian Trail. Next up is "The Confession" by John Grisham, one of my favorite authors to read.
"Strictly No Elephants," "The Book with No Pictures," and "One Fine School" are three additional books I have read, on video, for students :-)
What are you listening to?
I’ve turned away from sports talk radio to country music for the most part. At times, if I just want to unwind, I go back to the '80s and dance around my living room or a backyard fire.
What are you watching on TV?
I am typically a sports guy when it comes to television, but I do watch 'Seal Team,' and my father and I discuss the show each week. Other than that, I have enjoyed watching some old school movies. I do try to watch the news a couple times each week to get updates on the virus and its impact on New Hampshire schools and the economy.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
I’ve been trying to support local businesses during this difficult time by ordering out. Translation: cooking is not high on my list of interests or strengths.
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
I created a YouTube channel to share videos with students and families, including words of encouragement and fun, weekly challenges for students.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
I now spend most weekdays at my kitchen table on Google Meet or the phone. Everyday actions, such as going to the grocery store, feel very different, and sometimes uncomfortable, due to the unknown.
I am still trying to get out and hike each week, but I am choosing mountains and trails that tend to be less popular.
I have purposefully tried to focus on some of the positive changes that have occurred during these unprecedented times. Spending more time reading for pleasure, and seeing many of my neighbors out walking in the neighborhood, are a couple of these positive changes.
I do feel like this situation has caused many to pause and think of those in need. I hope this will become a permanent habit for us.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
It is easy to get caught up in the “rat race," so to speak. I think a situation like this helps everyone slow down and better appreciate family, friends, and neighbors. Health and safety have come to the forefront, where we typically may tend to take some of these things for granted.
Some of the greatest generations in American history have been spurred to a strong work ethic and appreciation for basic needs by a significant struggle, whether it be an economic depression, a war, or other extraordinary challenge. I hope this experience will increase our collective appreciation for both the struggle to overcome challenges and the little things in life, reminding us that we are entitled to nothing, and nothing is guaranteed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.