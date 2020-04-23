While practicing personal distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
I spend a lot of time online connecting with teachers, students and families. When not working, college searches with my daughter, yard work, cleaning and trying to pay it forward.
What are you reading?
"Daring Greatly" by Brene Brown
What are you listening to?
Almost any type of music. Podcast on the life of Mr. Rogers.
What are you watching on TV?
Netflix, mainly documentaries. Watching 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Barbecue chicken nachos
How has this pandemic changed your life?
The little things that I sometimes took for granted are more important than I once realized.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
In-person time with family and friends is important. Being with people every day can impact your life and you can impact theirs.
