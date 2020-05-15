While practicing social distancing . . .

How do you spend your time?

I spend my time being homeschooled, playing basketball, playing baseball with my father and brother, video games, playing with my puppy Dash, and riding my bike.

What are you reading?

I am reading “Left Behind” by Tim LaHaye & Jerry B. Jenkins

What are you listening to?

I am listening to my workout playlist on Amazon Music

What did you cook for dinner last night?

My Dad cooked steak, pasta, and green beans. It was so delicious!

What have you discovered that’s new to you?

That I like being finished with school by lunch time.

How has this pandemic changed your life?

I can’t play baseball or see my friends, or my grandpa at Taylor Home.

sent in by mom Nicole Fernandez

