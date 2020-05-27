While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
When I am not doing everything I can to keep my business afloat, I am taking long walks with my wife, running, biking, and doing a lot more cooking.
What are you reading?
"The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson
What are you listening to?
Podcasts while running, including The Moth, Fresh Air, Business Wars, The Passion Economy, and Hidden Brain. When listening to music, Wilco, Coldplay, Neil Young and dozens of others.
What are you watching on TV?
'Ozark,' 'Money Heist,' and other episodes either on Amazon Prime or Netflix.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Spaghetti and meatballs
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
Zoom
How has this pandemic changed your life?
Isolation from friends and family. Video conferencing is simply not the same.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
It hasn’t, it has simply brought them into sharper focus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.