While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
Reading, paper crafts, movies, snail mail and gardening.
What are you reading?
The Island Breeze murder series
What are you listening to?
Easy listening
What are you watching on TV?
Netflix, the Food and Travel channels, and HGTV.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
My daughter cooked pork chops with potato and broccoli.
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
Old movies I never got to watch when I worked.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
Having to stay in and not seeing my five children and their spouses, and my grandchildren and great grandson. Not being able to go to the library or spend time thrift shopping or have lunch and a movie with my last friends.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
My priorities were and still are the same. Family comes first and community second.
