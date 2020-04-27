While practicing personal distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
Working from home, making sure my kids do their school work, and running, walking and biking to get outside, including with my kids and my wife.
What are you reading?
A lot of emails, mostly for work, and continuing to go back to various books to support myself, peers, and students.
What are you listening to?
Mumford & Sons
What are you watching on TV?
'The Last Dance' on ESPN
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Grilled burgers and dogs
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
Not new, but it's been a very busy year. I appreciate re-discovering how much I enjoy being around my family.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
I'm making sure to make time for myself and family. It's easy to be so wrapped up in our lives, we forget to take care of ourselves and those closest to us.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
Hasn't changed my priorities, but helped reinforce them.
