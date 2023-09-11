LACONIA — Lakeport Landing Marina owner Erica Blizzard has agreed to a settlement deal with the state of New Hampshire that includes a $100,000 fine relating to a complaint about a fuel line break.

Per the terms of the agreement in Belknap County Superior Court, Lakeport Landing did not admit to the facts presented in the case, and $35,000 of the penalty will be suspended for 10 years as long as the marina, headquartered in Lakeport on Lake Winnipesaukee's Paugus Bay, follows laws and rules for underground fuel storage.

