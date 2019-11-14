LACONIA — Four people were displaced by a fire at a Messer Street apartment building, caused by an electrical problem.
Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Laconia Fire Department responded to 106 Messer St. after someone in the three-story building reported feeling heat around a ceiling light fixture.
Firefighters found fire in the attic above the third floor. They ran a hose up to the third floor and quickly extinguished the fire, but, because of the fire’s location, they sounded a first alarm to bring in off-duty personnel, as well as firefighters and equipment from Gilford and Belmont.
Fire damage was contained to the third floor and attic, but the first and second floors also received water damage, according to Fire Chief Kirk Beattie.
The fire was determined to have been caused by a problem in the light fixture, the chief said.
Damage is estimated at $30,000. The building has three apartments — one on each floor. Two people were living in each of the apartments. Four tenants were displaced by the fire, and two of them are receiving help from the Red Cross, Beattie said.
The fire was first called in to the Laconia Fire Department’s Central Station — about four blocks from the fire — which prompted Beattie to urge people with a fire or other emergency to call 911 and not call the fire station’s business line.
Fortunately, Beattie said, there were people in the station when the call came in, but he noted that there are times when the station is unattended, if the firefighters/EMTs are out on another call.
Emergency calls to the station are becoming increasingly common, he said, putting the number at four or five a week. He theorized that people may be Googling the department on a smartphone and then tapping the call icon which connects to the department phone line for routine business.
The Laconia Police, Public Works and Water departments also assisted at the fire scene. Tilton-Northfield Fire, Meredith Fire and Meredith EMS covered the city’s two fire stations.
