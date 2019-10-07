LACONIA — Firefighters from three communities extinguished a fire that destroyed a camper at Weirs Beach on Saturday evening.
According to Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, the department was first alerted the fire at 8:48 p.m. in the area of Sterling Drive, off Endicott Street East (Route 11B).
When the fire engine from the Weirs Beach Station arrived on the scene, firefighters found a 25-foot camper fully ablaze. A first alarm for additional assistance was sounded, bringing equipment and personnel from the Gilford and Belmont fire departments.
The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes, but it took another two hours to completely extinguish the fire, Beattie said.
Mutual aid companies provided coverage at both Laconia fire stations.
The cause of the fire was still undetermined on Monday, Beattie said. The investigation is being conducted by the Laconia fire and police departments and the state Fire Marshal’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.