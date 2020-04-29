CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday 50 new positive test results for COVID-19 and six new deaths.
There have now been 2,054 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (21), Rockingham (7), Strafford (3), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (5). The county of residence is being determined for 2 new cases.
Ten new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 259 (13%) of 2,054 cases. Eight of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the State and has been identified in all counties. The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS identified the six who died as:
· One female resident of Hillsborough County, who was 60 years of age or older
· Two male residents of Rockingham County, who were both 60 years of age older
· Two female residents of Rockingham County, who were both 60 years of age older
· One male resident of Strafford County, who was 60 years of age older
