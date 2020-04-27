CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 75 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Monday, including four in Belknap County, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 1,938 cases.
Other counties with new cases were Rockingham (25), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Merrimack (2), Cheshire (2), and Carroll (1). The city of Manchester had 13 new cases and Nashua 12. The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.
Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 246 (13%) of 1, 938 cases.
Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
No new deaths were reported. So far, there have been 60 deaths connected to the disease statewide.
