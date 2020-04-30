CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 96 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Thursday, including one in Belknap County, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 2,146.
The state also announced six more deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 72.
Other counties with new cases were Merrimack (32), Rockingham (23), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (18), Grafton (2), and Strafford (2) and Sullivan (1). The city of Manchester had 9 new cases and Nashua 7.
