CONCORD — As Gov. Chris Sununu announced a relaxation of some COVID-19-related business restrictions on Friday, the state reported the highest daily count of new cases and new deaths.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said there were 164 new positive COVID-19 test results and nine additional deaths. This brings the total number of people who have tested positive for the disease in New Hampshire to 2,310 and deaths increased to 81.
However, Chan said the higher number of new cases are owing in part to ramped up testing. About 1,200 people a day are being tested, more than double the amount of people being tested daily a couple weeks.
He also said more than half of the overall deaths and most of the recent ones have been associated with long-term care facilities, which are known to have particular problems with the disease.
A decrease in the percentage of positive tests and abundant critical care capacity are among the metrics the state used to relax the restrictions.
