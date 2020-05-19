LACONIA — City Manager Scott Myers and other city officials are scheduled to appear at a news conference this morning to outline plans for easing restrictions that have been in force for the past two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Myers said the news conference is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed by Lakes Region Public Access Television.
The public can watch the press conference live by clicking on the link: https://livestream.com/lrpatv/laconia. Or people can also view the briefing later by using the same link, or watching it on Channels 24 or 25 if they are a Laconia Atlantic Broadband subscriber.
Myers declined Tuesday to give any details about the content of the news conference.
On Monday, May 11, he told the City Council he was planning to reopen City Hall and other municipal buildings either on Tuesday, May 26, or Monday, June 1.
