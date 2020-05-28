GILFORD — Town Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, the town’s selectmen have decided.
The three-member board voted Wednesday to allow the public to resume doing business in person in the various town departments starting the beginning of next week, Town Administrator Scott Dunn said.
He said the selectmen, however, are encouraging people to continue doing their business online whenever possible to reduce the traffic into the building.
Dunn said that, at the Town Clerk/Tax Collector’s Office, only one person at a time will be allowed at the customer service counter. Others will be asked to wait their turn in the hallway.
He also said selectmen are "strongly discouraging" anyone who with a respiratory infection from coming to Town Hall.
The selectmen also approved the opening of the Town Beach on June 20.
“The beach will be open to normal activities,” he said, although the playground, volleyball area, and basketball court will be off-limits. The concession stand will be open, but beach-goers will be asked to respect the 6-foot social distancing guidelines when lining up to get food. The swim raft will be put out, but the lifeguard stationed on the raft will ensure that the number of people on the raft at a time does not exceed social distancing requirements.
The selectmen said they are still hoping the town will be able to hold its Old Home Day celebration, including a parade, activities on the field in Gilford Village, and an evening fireworks display.
Dunn said the selectmen will again be discussing Old Home Day plans at their meeting on June 24, at which time a final decision will be made regarding the event which is held traditionally held at the end of August.
Selectmen also gave the go-head for the Island Clean-up Day and Household Hazardous Waste Day, both scheduled for July 25.
