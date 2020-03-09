LACONIA — The Laconia School Board has named Robert Bennett, the principal at Kearsarge Regional High School, as the new principal for Laconia High School.
The board unanimously approved Bennett’s appointment during a special meeting on Sunday, acting on the recommendation of Superintendent Steve Tucker.
Bennett was one of two finalists for the position.
Current Principal Michael Fredericksen announced his plan to retire last month. Fredericksen has been the school’s principal for the past three years.
Tucker called Bennett, a “student-centered principal,” and added: “He will be a great addition to (LHS). “I feel great about the finalist we are bringing here today,” he told the board.
“I can’t wait to get here,” Bennett told the board immediately after it had voted to hire him. “Hopefully I can add something.”
Bennett has been the principal at Kearsarge Regional High School in Sutton, attended by students from seven towns in northeastern Merrimack County, including New London. Kearsarge High’s enrollment is virtually identical to Laconia High’s, according to state Department of Education statistics — 555 students versus 549.
Bennett started working in the Kearsarge Regional School District 25 years ago as a teaching aide. He later went on to become a high school social studies teacher, coach and assistant principal. He became the high school principal seven years ago.
“He’s a passionate educator who is grounded in the communities he has served,” said Winfried Feneberg, superintendent of the Kearsarge Regional School District.
He said Bennett was instrumental to implementing inquiry-based teaching methods and competency-based education at Kearsarge High, as well extending learning opportunities where students earn credit learning outside the classroom, similar to an internship.
Bennett grew up in Andover and, for a time, attended school in Franklin.
Bennett will be paid a salary of $118,043, Tucker said. His initial contract will be for two years, after which the contracts will be for three years, as are the contracts for other Laconia School administrators. He will assume his new duties on July 1.
Tucker said he was happy that the district had been able to hire a new LHS principal just six weeks after Fredericksen announced his retirement.
Bennett and the other finalist visited Laconia High last week. During that visit he toured the school and was interviewed by a selection of teachers, administrators, students and parents, School Board Chairman Heather Lounsbury was also part of the interviewing team.
On Friday he was interviewed by Tucker, who tentatively offered Bennett the job at the conclusion of the interview.
