LACONIA — A new principal for Laconia High School could be named as early as Sunday.
The Laconia School Board on Friday afternoon posted notice of a special meeting for Sunday at 4:30 p.m., to discuss and take action on a recommendation for a replacement for Michael Fredericksen, who announced his retirement five weeks ago.
The high school principal item is the only one listed on the agenda. The meeting is set to take place at the School District headquarters on Harvard Street.
Superintendent Steve Tucker told the board Tuesday that the interview process for candidates for the principal’s position had been completed. He said there were two candidates being considered. He added that he was scheduled to meet with them on Friday.
Tucker said he offered the position, subject to the board's approval, to one of the candidates and that the candidate would be letting him know sometime today whether that person had accepted.
Both finalists were from outside the Laconia School District, Tucker said.
The meeting was scheduled for Sunday, Tucker explained, because members of the board were already scheduled to meet later Sunday afternoon with members of a team from the New England Association of Schools & Colleges to discuss the upcoming accreditation visit for Laconia High School.
That meeting – scheduled to be held at the Opechee Inn and Spa at 62 Doris Ray Court in Lakeport – begins at 5 p.m. on Sunday and is open to the public, Tucker said Friday.
Fredericksen became Laconia High’s principal three years ago, following 18 years in various school administrative posts in Nashua.
New courses, the addition of a science teacher, and the offering of a special distinction diploma to students who earn credits above the number required for graduation occurred during Fredericksen time as principal. In addition, he has been credited with bringing stability to the leadership of the school, which had seen three principals in the five years preceding his arrival.
– Michael Mortensen
