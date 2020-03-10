LACONIA — Members of the Laconia School Board enumerated for accreditation visitors the steps the district has been taking to improve education in the city’s public schools in general and Laconia High School in particular.
The board met Sunday with two members of the six-person team which conducted an on-site visit at the high school on Monday and Tuesday as part of the school accreditation review by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.
Board members pointed to the steps taken or planned to bolster the school faculty and staff, improvements to the school’s auditorium, and scheduled upgrades to the gym, and changes in policy that are designed to retain good teachers and other staff members.
At-large board member Bob Champlin pointed to the hiring of an additional science teacher at the high school, a program which helps students better make the transition from eighth grade to the high school, and the planned reinstatement of the job of high school dean of students as an administrative position.
Board member Dawn Johnson said the district is also working to enhance courses in the lower grades as well. By way of example, she said the district would like to have a dedicated music teacher in each of the city’s three elementary schools. Currently the three schools share two music teachers.
Superintendent Steve Tucker told NEASC visitors that there is broad public support for the new initiatives in the school system.
“We went through some challenging times three and four years ago,” said Tucker, who became superintendent last year. “The City Council and the (School) Board have come together. I hear people who want to support schools. I feel really good about the political climate. Despite budget challenges, there is a tremendous support for schools.”
Paul McMillan, who is heading the NEASC visitation group, said he had never seen as many members of a school district’s school board meet with NEASC representatives.
Mike Monahan, another member of the NEASC team, said the visitors would be meeting with the high school staff, looking at upgrades at the facility, and be examining the school’s curriculum.
The visitors will then report back to the NEASC board, which will issue a report on its evaluation of Laconia High School’s programs. The report is not expected to be issued for a number of months.
