LACONIA — Richard Robinson who launched a last-minute write-in campaign for Belknap County Sheriff, was withholding comment about his plans Wednesday until he knows the complete results from the balloting in Tuesday’s primary election.
Robinson, a former Sanbornton police chief, had asked people to write in his name on the primary ballot. If he received enough votes he would have his name printed on the general election ballot, perhaps as a Democratic or independent challenger to Bill Wright, a sergeant in the Sheriff’s Department, who is the Republican Party candidate.
Robinson announced his write-in campaign in the aftermath of questions over the circumstances that caused the Sheriff’s Department No. 2 man, David Perkins, who himself had considered running for sheriff, to be suspended with pay for six months and to be investigated three times, all without any public explanation. Perkins retired from the department in June.
