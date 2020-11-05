LACONIA — It was business as usual for Belknap County Sheriff’s Sgt. William Wright on Thursday, two days after voters selected him for the top job in his department.
“I’m completing all my caseload, getting it tightened up, talking to members of the department, getting them prepared for future changes. Some may have different assignments,” said Wright, who will be sworn in as sheriff on Jan. 6, taking over for retiring Sheriff Mike Moyer.
One thing he will need to do is find a replacement for himself.
“I’m a big proponent of promotions from within, providing another opportunity for somebody on the staff,” he said.
He appreciates those who supported his campaign.
“I’ll write a letter to the editor, thanking all the people who came out to vote,” he said.
“We also plan on having a form of department meeting.”
He said the law enforcement agency is already a tight ship.
“Our department runs seamlessly right now, and that's why continuity is important,” Wright said. “We help each other out and do the job. It’s a nice place to be right now.”
Wright wants to foster greater public visibility for the department, which provides security at the courthouse, serves court writs and transports prisoners to and from the court, and in the time of COVID-19, to medical appointments as well.
The department is empowered to enforce all criminal and motor vehicle laws.
“I’m very much looking forward to being sheriff,” Wright said. “My intention is to bring it out front into the light of the community, more community programs, being accessible.
“My heart is this department and my community. I have a passion for my job and for our people. We’re going in the right direction.”
One thing that will keep him busy is a communications replacement and upgrade, something many law enforcement departments are going through as new technology replaces old.
Wright defeated Richard Robinson, who retired as Sanbornton police chief and became an auto dealership executive.
One facet of the campaign was a controversy surrounding the sheriff’s department over the June retirement of Sgt. David Perkins, who had also considered running for sheriff.
Before Perkins retired, he was suspended with pay for six months and was the subject of three personnel investigations, all without any public explanation. The investigations came after Perkins raised questions about the integrity of the Sheriff's Department's Drug Task Force, which is led by Wright. Perkins’ lawyer has filed suit against the sheriff's office and county, saying his client was the target of harassment and retaliation by the Sheriff's Department.
Belknap County Commissioner Hunter Taylor has demanded a public explanation for why the investigations were conducted. Moyer has said he’s not at liberty to disclose details of personnel investigations.
For his part, Wright said the release of such information is governed by state law, the county attorney and commissioners.
“I am a transparent person,” he said. “As things should be released, they will. I’m not the person who controls that.”
At age 46, Wright has earned a law enforcement pension, which he will draw as sheriff.
He has had a 22-year career in law enforcement, 15 with the sheriff’s department. His career has included time with the Franklin and Belmont police departments and a stint with the U.S. Marshals Service.
The job of sheriff pays $74,308 per year, and Wright said he’s not sure how much additional pay he will receive with his pension. His base pay as a sheriff’s sergeant was $69,00, which grew to about $82,000 with details and overtime.
Sheriff Moyer is among several sheriffs around the state who earn a county salary while collecting a New Hampshire State Retirement System pension for work at a police agency.
In addition to his sheriff’s salary, Moyer has been receiving an annual pension of $80,953. Moyer retired from the Laconia Police Department in 2011 after 27 years of service.
Most elected officials, including those serving as county sheriff, are exempt from the general rule requiring that retirees collecting a pension through the state can only work part-time for the state or in local government jobs.
