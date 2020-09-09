LACONIA — Before retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc began his run for the U.S. Senate, he noted that he’s not independently wealthy and elections are often won by the candidate who raises the most money.
His observation proved prescient Tuesday when Bryant “Corky” Messner won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate after pouring $3.8 million of his own money into his campaign and spending $1.9 million, while Bolduc raised $888,402 and spent $710,465, according to Federal Election Commission figures as of Aug. 19.
With almost all the ballots counted, Messner received 68,539 votes to 57,322 for Bolduc, who grew up in Laconia and whose late father, Armand Bolduc, was a fixture on the City Council.
Messner, an Army veteran who founded a Denver law firm that expanded to eight other cities, carried the vote in populous areas such as Manchester, Nashua, Portsmouth and Rochester. He made his vacation home in Wolfeboro his permanent residence two years ago.
Last month, a former chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court requested a criminal investigation into a charitable foundation run by Messner after the Washington Post reported it provided just a single scholarship in its first 10 years of existence.
President Donald Trump endorsed Messner.
Bolduc competed strongly in the Lakes Region, where his large family is well known. He carried Belmont, Gilford, Laconia and Meredith.
Messner told supporters at a gathering organized by the Trump campaign that now is the time to unify.
“I’m not celebrating anything, I’m going to work, because we have a big mission ahead of us,” he said.
Bolduc, who survived numerous firefights, a helicopter crash and a bomb blast, traveled the campaign trail with his German shepherd, Victor, at his side. When The Associated Press first called the race, he was critical of his opponent.
“I will not support a man who is being investigated for fraud by the attorney general,” he told WMUR. “No, I will not support him. I will not disgrace my name to support a man like that."
He conceded Wednesday morning.
“I will always believe it’s important to our democracy that New Hampshire voters are given the voice to choose who they want to represent their interests. Voters have spoken and I respect their decision,” he said in a statement.
“While I do have serious concerns about the corruption and disproportionate influence of money and outside interests in this process, I’m grateful to have had the chance to speak with so many wonderful people in our state and I’ll never forget those who supported our campaign.“
Messner will face incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in the general election. She has $15.6 million in her campaign war chest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.