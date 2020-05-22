CONCORD — The first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a disease in children that appears associated with COVID-19, has been identified in a Hillsborough County resident, state Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a news conference Friday.
He said the person is hospitalized and is recovering. Such cases have been reported elsewhere, so Chan said having a case in New Hampshire was “unfortunate but not unexpected.”
According to the CDC, the syndrome is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Many of the children who have had this have had the coronavirus or had been around people who have had the disease.
Symptoms can include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and feeling extra tired.
Of the 4,014 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire, only about 200 have been under 20 years old, and only 3 percent of these 200 people have required hospitalization. There have been no deaths in this age group.
Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu, also at the news conference, said that beginning on June 1, small fitness classes, personal care businesses and some beach usage will be permitted.
The fitness classes that will be permitted include things like yoga, zumba and karate. No generalized use of gym equipment will be allowed outside the class setting.
The personal care businesses will include acupuncture, massage, tattoo, tanning and nail salons.
Seacoast beaches will be open for recreation such as running, walking, swimming, surfing, but not for lounging or group sports.
An update was given at the news conference on the state’s COVID-19 case numbers. A total of 81 new cases were reported Friday. There are 15 new people who have been hospitalized and 408 have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.
Five additional people, four of whom were in long-term care facilities, have died, increasing the total death toll to 204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.