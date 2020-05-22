CONCORD – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 81 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Friday and five new deaths.
This brings the total case numbers since the pandemic began to 4,014 cases, and there have been 204 deaths.
The new cases involve people who reside in the counties of Rockingham (19), Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (17), Merrimack (8), Strafford (5), Grafton (2), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (21) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.
Fifteen new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 408 (10%) of 4,014 cases. Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS provided information about the five deaths:
· One is a male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older.
· Two are female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older.
· One is a male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older.
· One is a male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older.
