CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday announced 63 new positive test results for COVID-19, none in Belknap County. There have now been 4,149 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Merrimack (8), Rockingham (8), Cheshire (1), and Stratford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (28) and Nashua (2).
The state also announced one additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the state-wide death toll from the virus to 209.
