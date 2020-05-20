CONCORD – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced 149 new positive test results for COVID-19, including one in Belknap County, and eight new deaths.
There have now been 3,868 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire and 190 deaths.
Other new cases are from the counties of Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (25), Rockingham (21), Merrimack (8), Strafford (2) and Grafton (1) and in the cities of Manchester (70) and Nashua (18). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.
Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 385 (10%) of 3,868 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the state and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS gave information about the eight additional deaths:
• Three were male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older.
• Two were female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older.
• One was a male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older.
• One was a female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older.
• One was a male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older.
