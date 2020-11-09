LACONIA — A Franklin woman has been indicted on drug and theft charges.
Karen St. Jacques, 55, of Monroe Street, in Franklin, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and the prescription pain reliever buprenorphine. St. Jacques was also indicted for receiving stolen property and willful concealment, in connection with the alleged theft of clothing items, and switching price tags at the Tilton Walmart.
The charges are among a number of drug-related indictments issued by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an independent jury’s decision, after hearing from police, that sufficient evidence exists to warrant a court trial.
Marissa Monsante, 25, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine.
Brian Norris, 35, of White Oaks Road, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, and falsifying physical evidence.
Jillian Polansky-Mercier, 34, of Calef Hill Road, in Tilton, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of buprenorphine.
Velvet E. Weeks, 49, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Wentworth, 33, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Thomas Whitcomb, 32, of Sheffield, Vermont was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methylphenidate, possession of amphetamine, and possession of cocaine. He was also indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified a habitual offender.
Jeffrey Wyatt, 21, of Hedstrom Way, in Bristol, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of criminal threatening.
