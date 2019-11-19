LACONIA — The last person charged in connection with a home invasion robbery in Belmont early last year has been sentenced to prison.
Nicholas Dubois, 34, of Montgomery Street, in Manchester, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Monday to a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery, and a separate charge of being an accomplice to second-degree assault.
The charges stem from when Dubois and two other men ransacked the home of Henry Dionne on Jan. 21, 2108, kept him on the floor and subjected him to threats and beatings, while two other accomplices stood outside.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced to Dubois to one to two years in prison and ordered that he undergo drug and alcohol treatment and counseling. Dubois received credit for the 60 days he had already served in confinement prior to the plea-and-sentencing hearing in Belknap Superior Court.
On the assault accomplice charge, Dubois received a suspended two- to four-year sentence which could result in him being sent back to prison if he were to commit any crime within five years of being released from prison on the robbery charge.
Two days after the attack and robbery, Dionne told a reporter that he was held for three hours while Dubois, Walter Hosmer, and Michael Roach looted his house and home office, taking food, electronics, and a valuable NASCAR card. They also got him to open his safe where he had guns and money. They then stole his pickup truck to make their getaway. State Police later found the burned-out remains of the truck in Salisbury.
The other four charged in connection with the crime have already pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.