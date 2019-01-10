CONCORD — A Franklin man was convicted Thursday of setting fire to a vehicle belonging to the victim of a home invasion robbery that occurred a year ago in Belmont.
Walter Hosmer, 30, of Plains Court, in Franklin, pleaded guilty Thursday in Merrimack Superior Court to felony charges of conspiracy to commit arson and conspiracy to commit falsifying physical evidence.
According to a statement released to the media by state Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Hosmer was one of several people charged in connection with a motor-vehicle fire that occurred last Jan. 22 in Salisbury.
Hosmer was sentenced to 2½ to five years in State Prison on the arson charge. On the conspiracy to commit falsifying evidence charge he received a two- to four-year sentence which will be suspended for seven years. The second sentence would run consecutive to the arson sentence if imposed.
Last week Hosmer was sentenced to 1½ to three years in prison after pleading guilty in Belknap Superior Court to to being an accomplice to a robbery which involved a weapon and/or serious bodily injury, in connection with the nighttime home invasion at the residence of 69-year-old Henry Dionne on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), in Belmont, at 2 a.m. last Jan. 21.
According to the charging document, Hosmer repeatedly kicked and punched Dionne, whose injuries included broken teeth, internal bleeding near the brain, and a broken shoulder bone.
Anthony Booth, an investigator with the Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the vehicle that was set on fire belonged to Dionne. Booth and four others charged in connection with the crime took food, electronics, a valuable NASCAR card, weapons, and cash from Dionne’s home and used his pickup truck to make their getaway.
