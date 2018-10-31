LACONIA — Five people have been indicted in connection with a nighttime home invasion robbery in Belmont that left the homeowner seriously injured.
The latest session of the Belknap County grand jury indicted Michael J. Roach, 30, with no fixed address in Belmont; Walter Hosmer, 30, of 17 Plains Court, Apt. C-10, in Franklin; Nicholas Dubois, 33, of 704 Montgomery St., in Manchester; Ashton Prive, 21, of 1 Corn Hill Road, in Boscawen; and Kaitlyn D. Rollins, 25, of 34 Willow Terrace, in Loudon.
The five are charged with planning to commit the robbery at the home of 69-year-old Henry Dionne on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), in Belmont, at 2 a.m. on Jan. 21.
Two days after the incident, Dionne told a reporter that he was held for three hours while three men, identified in indictments as Roach, Hosmer and Dubois, ransacked his house and home office, taking food, electronics, and a valuable NASCAR card. They also got him to open his safe where he had guns and money. They then stole his pickup truck to make their getaway. State Police later found the burned-out remains of the truck in Salisbury.
The indictments state Prive and Rollins remained outside the house while the robbery was under way.
According the indictments, Dionne suffered serious injuries, including broken teeth, internal bleeding near the brain, and a broken shoulder bone.
The robbery indictment against Roach states one or more of the three men “repeatedly punched and kicked [Dionne] while restraining him on the ground.”
Roach was indicted on charges of robbery involving serious bodily injury, second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Hosmer and Dubois were indicted on charges of accomplice to robbery involving a weapon or serious bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit robbery. Hosmer was also indicted on a charge of being an accomplice to second-degree assault involving serious bodily injury.
Prive and Rollins were each indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.
The indictments charge that Roach, Hosmer, and Dubois loaded the stolen items into Dionne’s pickup truck and that Prive and Rollins later helped to unload the truck and then “helped to dispose of the stolen truck.”
