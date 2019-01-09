LACONIA — Two people have been sentenced to time in prison after pleading guilty to their roles in a nighttime home invasion robbery in Belmont a year ago that left the homeowner seriously injured.
Walter Hosmer, 20, of Plains Court, in Franklin, and Kaitlyn D. Rollins, 25, of Willow Terrace, in Loudon, both pleaded guilty last week in Belknap Superior Court.
The two were charged with planning to commit a robbery at the home of 69-year-old Henry Dionne on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), in Belmont, at 2 a.m. last Jan. 21. Three other men have also been charged in connection with the incident.
Hosmer pleaded guilty to being an accomplice to a robbery which involved a weapon and/or serious bodily injury. According to the charging document, Hosmer repeatedly kicked and punched Dionne, whose injuries included broken teeth, internal bleeding near the brain, and a broken shoulder bone.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Hosmer to 1½ to three years in prison with credit for 58 days he has already spent in confinement. O’Neill also ordered Hosmer to make restitution in an amount that still needs to be determined.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office chose not to prosecute two other charges against Hosmer: Accomplice to second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Rollins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. According to court documents, she was charged, along with another co-conspirator, of unloading a truck which was used to transport items stolen from Dionne’s residence.
O’Neill sentenced Rollins to two to four years in prison, with credit for 317 days she had already spent in confinement. Six months of her minimum sentence may be suspended on condition of five years good behavior.
Rollins was also ordered to make restitution in an amount to be determined. O’Neill also ordered that she complete a program for inmates found to have substance-abuse and mental health problems.
