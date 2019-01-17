LACONIA — A third person has been sentenced to time in prison after pleading guilty to being involved in a nighttime home invasion robbery in Belmont a year ago that left the homeowner seriously injured.
Ashton Prive, 22, of Corn Hill Road, in Boscawen, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to a charge of accomplice to burglary.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Prive to 1½ to three years in prison, with credit for the 65 days he had already spent in confinement.
Prive helped four others involved in the robbery at the Belmont home of Henry Dionne by driving them to the victim’s house on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3) in the wee hours of the morning of last Jan. 21. He further participated in the crime by helping to unload items stolen from Dionne’s house from Dionne's pickup truck, which the group also stole, according to the indictment.
Prive pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.
Earlier this month Walter Hosmer, 30, of Plains Court, in Franklin, and Kaitlyn D. Rollins, 25, of Willow Terrace, in Loudon, pleaded guilty for planning to stage the robbery. Hosmer was sentenced to 1½ to three years in prison. Rollins received a two- to four-year sentence with the possibility of six months of the minimum sentence suspended on condition of five years good behavior. She also received credit for the 317 days she had already spent in confinement.
Hosmer was also sentenced last Thursday in Merrimack Superior Court to 2½ to five years on a charge of arson for setting fire to Dionne’s pickup truck in Salisbury.
Hosmer's two sentences will run concurrently, according to a state Department of Corrections spokesman.
